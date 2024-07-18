David Gandy Wellwear designs travel kit for Jaguar TCS Racing

Model and entrepreneur David Gandy is continuing to expand the reach of his fashion and lifestyle brand David Gandy Wellwear, founded in 2021, with a partnership with Formula E race team, Jaguar TCS Racing.

In a statement, David Gandy Wellwear said it would create Jaguar TCS Racing’s official travel kit for the 2024 season utilising the brand’s mineral-infused fabric which aids body recovery.

David Gandy Wellwear has created a bespoke three-piece capsule collection to support the team, including a zip hoodie, tapered heritage joggers and a cotton crew T-shirt, each personalised with a custom Jaguar TCS Racing logo.

The zip hoody and tapered heritage joggers have been reimagined using Wellwear’s Restore mineral-infused fabric, which when worn, body heat is absorbed by the inner layer of the fabric and reflected back to the wearer in the form of far infrared rays (FIR). The heat generated by FIR helps muscles relax, increases blood flow, sends nutrients, oxygen, white blood cells, and antibodies around the body, strengthens metabolism, and repairs damage.

The crew T-shirt is enhanced with Wellwear Breathe, an anti-odour and anti-bacterial treatment that uses nanotech to reduce the number of bacteria on the fabric for more wearing and less washing.

On the partnership, Gandy, founder and creative director of David Gandy Wellwear, said: “This is a collaboration of the future. Wellwear’s mission is to move the narrative around clothing forward, bringing technology and style together in an innovative way that genuinely makes a difference to people’s physical and psychological well-being.

“I am very fortunate to have worked with Jaguar for many years, and more recently with Jaguar TCS Racing whose inspiring commitment to a more positive environmental impact for future generations mirrors our own endeavours at Wellwear. My decades in the fashion industry have led me to believe that clothing is no longer about just making you look good, it should make you feel good too, and this never truer than when your job requires stamina as it does in the world of motorsport.”

James Barclay, Jaguar TCS Racing Team principal, added: “At Jaguar TCS Racing, we are fortunate to have many talented people that are committed to driving this team forwards, so it’s vital we prioritise their wellbeing. Working demanding hours and travelling multiple times a year can quickly take a toll, so we look to improve performance from all angles.

“David Gandy Wellwear is a fantastic product in that it not only ensures we look our best when we travel, but most importantly that we feel our best.”

David Gandy Wellwear previously collaborated with Hackett London on a 12-piece luxury lounge and sleepwear collection in 2023.