David Gandy Wellwear launches in Selfridges

David Gandy Wellwear, the fashion and lifestyle brand founded in 2021 by British model David Gandy, has launched its first physical retail experience in Selfridges.

The launch coincides with the brand's first anniversary and offers 17 pieces from Wellwear’s collections on the first floor of Selfridges, Oxford Street in London, in the men’s modern casual space, and online.

Designs include the brand’s bestselling core collections, the Ultimate Hoody, Ultimate Jogger and Ultimate Crew Tees, alongside a range of its newest seasonal launches such as the Easy Tapered Pant, Quilted Cotton Gilet and Restore sweats.

Commenting on the brand’s launch into Selfridges, Gandy said in a statement: “I am delighted to announce Selfridges as Wellwear’s first physical retail presence. We share a progressive mindset in our aim to improve people’s well-being whilst balancing work, travel, and play so it was a natural fit for us.

“I have wanted to offer our customers a physical retail experience since the day we launched as the softness of Wellwear product is second to none - everything needs to be touched and felt to be believed.”

Image: David Gandy Wellwear by Adam Fussell

David Gandy Wellwear was launched in 2021 to combine a minimalistic all-day wardrobe with well-being, with Gandy using a multi-sensory approach to design, exploring the scientific benefits of soft, comfortable clothing. The brand’s use of tactile fabrics is key, with studies showing that simply touching smooth fabrics can enhance psychological well-being and reduce negative emotions.

Wellwear uses sustainable natural fibres treated with technical properties developed to enhance the wearer’s physical well-being. This includes Wellwear Breathe, which offers anti-odour and anti-bacterial properties, reducing the need to wash clothes after every wear to increase the longevity of the garment.