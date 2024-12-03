David Koma debuts new direction for Blumarine at The Fashion Awards

Italian luxury label Blumarine shared the first glimpse of the brand’s new direction under the creative helm of London-based David Koma at The Fashion Awards 2024, held at the Royal Albert Hall in London on December 2.

Koma, who was appointed as Blumarine’s creative director in July to herald in a new chapter for the brand’s legacy, made his red carpet debut for the brand, dressing stars, including supermodel Ashley Graham and musician/DJ Victoria De Angelis, ahead of his first full collection for the Italian label launching with pre-fall 2025 in January 2025.

Each of the looks were designed to showcase Koma’s vision to initiate “a transformative era for the house,” blending Blumarine’s signature romantic heritage with his innovative and sculptural design approach, “delivering a striking red-carpet statement,” added the brand.

Fashion Awards 2024 - Red Carpet - Blumarine by David Koma Credits: BFC by Darren Gerrish

Graham wore a bodycon tulle gown with a bustier and see-through asymmetric flounce with train, while De Angelis sported a one-shoulder dress in jersey crepe with micro-ruffle inlays paired with a silver fox effect dye coat and actress Alice Pagani was seen wearing a bodycon draped tulle gown with a mermaid skirt inlaid with stretch lace, pleated lace and marquisette tulle.

Fashion Awards 2024 - Red Carpet - Blumarine by David Koma Credits: BFC by Charlie Wheeler

Koma also designed custom Blumarine creations for performer, artist and model Lily McMenamy, who wore a cut-out dress in jersey crepe with metal butterfly detail, while model Georgia Palmer was seen in a rebrode lace blazer dress with plunging neckline and train, and model Malika El Maslouhi wearing a bodycon dress in stretch lace and marquisette tulle with pleated lace flounce paired with silver fox effect dye bolero.

Koma said in a statement: “I am very excited to be attending The Fashion Awards in London surrounded by the most beautiful and talented group all wearing the preview looks based on my vision for Blumarine. I have loved working with many of them before, while others I have admired from afar - what an incredible group to celebrate the world of fashion with!”