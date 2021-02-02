David Morris launches exclusively on Farfetch

London jeweller David Morris has launched exclusively with Farfetch, offering a selection of its new high jewellery collection online for the first time via e-commerce.

Named ‘Renaissance’, a nod to the brand’s continually evolving and inventive approach to the traditional world of high jewellery, the collection features 13 unique pieces, four of which are available to shop on Farfetch.

The remaining pieces from the collection will be available to view and purchase via Farfetch’s private client services and David Morris boutiques worldwide, and in-person or remotely through private virtual appointments, depending on each market’s local Covid-19 restrictions.

Highlights from its new ‘Renaissance’ collection includes an exquisite ruby and white diamond Rubian cabochon choker necklace, made with more than 380 carats of the rarest, deep-red Burmese rubies. The necklace can be paired with the matching Rubia earrings.

While the Azure cocktail ring features an electric-blue 16 carat Paraiba tourmaline at its centre, flanked by brilliant-blue turquoise and white diamonds, and the Aura ring showcases a 10-carat Australian black opal, set amongst blue lapis and white diamonds.

Jeremy Morris, chief executive and creative director, David Morris, said in a statement: “David Morris designs have always sought to push the boundaries. Now, with the release of our new high jewellery pieces available online through Farfetch - an industry first - we are showing that in order to continue our brand’s evolution and meet the demands of the modern consumer, it is vital to keep breaking boundaries at every level.”

Giorgio Belloli, chief commercial and sustainability officer at Farfetch, added: “We are honoured to partner with David Morris for this monumental launch and offer our global customers access to the House’s ‘Renaissance’ high jewellery collection.

“At Farfetch we partner with the very best in the industry, ensuring that our discerning customers have access to unique pieces that can only be found at Farfetch.com.”

David Morris remains the only Bond Street brand to still have its own high jewellery atelier on the premises, as well as being one of the last few family-owned jewellers present.

Images: courtesy of David Morris