David’s Bridal partners with Betsey Johnson on exclusive shoe collaboration

American wedding dress retailer, David’s Bridal, has partnered with fashion designer Betsey Johnson for an exclusive shoe collaboration.

The collection will feature five unique footwear styles, all priced under $90 and designed with the modern bride in mind, featuring Johnson’s bold, unapologetic aesthetic.

Styles include pumps, flats, and platform sneakers in various designs, patterns, and embellishments.

“Shoes are a key accessory in completing any look, but especially for bridal,” said Nancy Viall, the chief merchandising officer at David’s Bridal, in a press release.

“We wanted to give our brides unique pieces to complete her special day look and beyond. The Betsey Johnson x David’s Bridal Collection has a shoe for every bride that is sure to make a bold statement on and off the dance floor with a style that feels truly her.”

Johnson echoed similar sentiments, “I was so excited to team up with David’s Bridal to bring this collection to life! We took a few of our fave Betsey Blue styles and gave them some new pizazz. David’s Bridal captured the sparkle of my Betsey babes by keeping the collection at affordable price points for everyone to purchase!”