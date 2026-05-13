David's Bridal launches fit guarantee to ease GLP-1 era “fit anxiety”

David’s Bridal is introducing a ‘David’s Fit Guarantee’ promise designed to ease brides' anxiety over wedding dress shopping in response to how weight-loss drugs, like GLP-1, are reshaping the bridal retail industry.

While many boutiques have begun requiring legal waivers to protect themselves from customer body changes, David’s Bridal is doing the opposite by promising that no matter the dress, whether a bridal gown, bridesmaids dress, prom, mother-of-the-bride, and special occasion fashions, it will ensure that the style fits.

David’s Fit Guarantee has been designed to reflect what the retailer calls a “new era of consumer confidence, rooted in flexibility, personalisation, and peace of mind”. It promises that if a bride's size shifts, they will help get the size and fit right, while also offering customisation services, such as adding sleeves and changing necklines.

Kelly Cook, chief executive of David's Bridal, said in a statement: “At David's, we are redefining what customer confidence looks like in modern retail-life happens. Plans evolve. Timelines and lifestyles shift.

"What makes David's Fit Guarantee possible is something no one else in the industry can offer at scale: vertically integrated production capabilities and the most experienced alterations artisans in bridal and special occasion. That means we can help customers secure the dress they love today without worrying about the fit, size, silhouette, or styling they might need in the future."

The move comes as the bridal retailer states that it's seen a 50 percent increase in rush orders, with 20 percent of its bridal customers shifting to shorter dress-shopping timelines, opting to buy closer to their big day, moving from 9 to 12 months out to 6 months or less.

It adds that anxiety related to fit is a leading stressor when planning for any occasion and that the David's Fit Guarantee pledge, coupled with its industry-leading inclusive size ranges, where bridal ranges from US 0-30 and US 0-22 for special occasions, is a proactive solution to alleviate fit-related stress.

Cook added: "Whether her timeline changes, her body changes, her vision evolves, or even if she buys somewhere else, David's is built to adapt with her and her fit needs. This is more than a brand assurance; it's a completely new standard for the bridal and special occasion industry.”