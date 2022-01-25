Debenhams adds plus size lingerie brand Oola

Debenhams is sizing up its lingerie offering with the addition of Oola, the latest luxury plus brand to enter the underwear market.

Oola is the creation of co-founders Sarah Maskell and Tiggy Derham, who between them have gained over 20 years of expertise in design, development and production within the plus-size retail industry, and they’ve designed lingerie that offers comfort, support and fit for fuller figures.

The line’s bra size range is available from a 38-46, cup D-G in a variety of styles from padded, non-padded and plunge to longline and non-wire bralette. While knicker shapes come in a UK size 14-32 and include a high waist brief or thong with contouring panelling.

Key technical elements of Oola bras includes brush-lined elastics on the underside of the strap to minimise shoulder rub, bra closures designed with a soft-touch wider hook and eye to prevent any digging in, and strengthened under-wiring that is specially moulded to flow seamlessly around the breast to eliminate underarm discomfort. Oola also includes wider back panels to create a back-smoothing silhouette and reduced strap length removes pressure and eliminates the bra from cutting in to help improve support and posture.

Image: Oola

The addition of Oola is part of Debenhams’ aim to strengthen its multi-brand platform and reaffirm its position on inclusivity for the plus customer.

Richard Vanoli, trade director at Debenhams.com, said in a statement: “Lingerie has been an integral part of Debenhams DNA, as such, we’re incredibly excited to be welcoming Oola lingerie into the Debenhams.com market place. We know that our customers will fall in love with the brand as we have and we’re looking forward to what’s to come.”

Commenting on the brand partnership, Oola co-founder Tiggy Derham added: “We are really proud to continue our growth with Debenhams, offering the full Oola collection of contemporary and great fitting lingerie to their curvy customer. They have always been a strong lingerie destination retailer and it’s great to be a fully integrated brand on their website and we are excited to see their customers’ reaction to the brand.”

Oola lingerie ranges from 40 to 45 pounds for bras, and from 20 to 24 pounds for knickers.