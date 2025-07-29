Debenhams Group taps Pinterest for brand awareness campaign

Debenhams Group – formerly Boohoo Group – has turned to image-centric social media platform Pinterest for a new marketing strategy aimed at building brand awareness and boosting customer growth.

In what is said to be the first Pinterest campaign launched by a “group brand” in the UK, Debenhams will work with the platform on repositioning the company as a “go-to” shopping destination for home, fashion and beauty.

The group, which comprises brands like Debenhams, PrettyLittleThing and Boohoo, will use “design-led content” to encourage shoppers to uncover brands and products available to instantly purchase from its marketplace.

The latest partnership builds on an existing relationship with Pinterest, with which Debenhams had launched a Bridal campaign earlier this year, contributing to 75 percent better click-through rates compared to category benchmarks, the group reported.

Data is at the heart of the latest partnership, with Debenhams setting out to target lower-full activity to convert high-intent users into returning customers. Meanwhile, Pinterest’s AI tools will also be utilised to enhance personalisation and engagement.

In a statement, Dan Finley, CEO of Debenhams Group, said: “Staying relevant is key for shoppers today. Rather than just keeping up with trends, they’re looking for inspiration and ways to get ahead of the curve, and are using Pinterest to do so.

“Through our work with Pinterest, we’re ensuring that the wide variety of brands found on Debenhams are easily discovered, which is enabling us to reach new customers, and ensure we are the go-to destination for new fashion, home and beauty trends.”