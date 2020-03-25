Debenhams launches new premium kidswear brand

Department store Debenhams has unveiled a new premium kidswear brand targeting the younger and tweenie children’s market.

Launching for spring/summer 2020, Lola and Maverick is available for both girls and boys and lends itself to “versatile dressing”, explains the department store, with daywear and occasionwear including outfit sets, dresses, tops and leggings for girls, and shorts, tops and dungarees for boys.

“Versatile dressing is the key to any kids wardrobe,” explains Debenhams in a statement, “with occasion dressing just as important to the range as everyday wear.”

Colourful “confident” prints are key to Lola and Maverick’s brand identity alongside its unique contemporary silhouettes and use of innovative fabrications such as scuba, which have been used to create volume while also “injecting a splash of character” into the range.

Debenhams launches Lola and Maverick kidswear line

Creative detailing is also front and centre of the design, with “interesting designs” to both the front and back of the garments, such as bows, pleats and frills seen throughout the girls range to add a “quirky twist” to the collection, as well as the use of embellishments, colour, print and pattern.

For girls, the range includes an array of dresses and separates in bold beautiful floral and animal prints, while for boys, the collection features shirts and shorts for both every daywear and holiday dressing.

Head of design for Lola and Maverick, Leanne Fraser said in a statement: “We are really proud to launch Lola and Maverick. Beautiful, aspirational product with signature prints and bold colour at its heartland. Every detail has been creatively designed to create stand out and unique pieces.”

Lola and Maverick is available in 82 Debenhams stores nationwide and online at debenhams.com, with prices ranging from 14 to 38 pounds.

Images: courtesy of Debenhams