Debenhams launches Studio by Preen

London fashion week designers Justin Thornton and Thea Bregazzi of Preen have joined the Designers at Debenhams portfolio with the launch of Studio by Preen that will offer straight off the catwalk looks at high street price points.

The collaboration is an evolution of the Edition by Preen collection that has been stocked by the department store since 2011, which is a concept that introduces new and emerging talent to the Debenhams customer.

The Studio by Preen collection is inspired by Preen’s mainline retrospective archive, signature prints, and key shapes, and follows increased customer demand for directional fashion pieces, said the retailer, and will offer a contemporary mix of catwalk-ready looks with a modern day focus.

Debenhams trading director, Sara Stern said: “We are delighted to launch Studio by Preen as part of our Designer’s at Debenhams offering. We have seen increased appetite for the use of distinct fabric prints and detailing as well as more structured shapes, which the brand is noted for.”

Preen designer, Justin Thornton added: “Studio by Preen is a rounded collection of contemporary chic utility wardrobe essentials, our signature print and shapes run throughout.

“This move into the Designer at Debenhams stable enables us to offer a wider selection of garments, to tell a fuller trend story and truly create a high street offer that is inspired by the Preen collections.”

The 48-piece spring/summer 2017 collection features the designer’s iconic wrap dress in a stripe design, on-trend gingham, cotton shirting, and floral tea dresses and blouses. Prices start from 40 pounds.

Studio by Preen will be available later this month online and at 30 Debenhams stores in the UK and Ireland, including Oxford Street and Westfield in London, Trafford Centre in Manchester, Liverpool, Glasgow, Dublin, and Lakeside, as well as three international markets.

Images: courtesy of Debenhams