Debenhams named headline partner of Camp Bestival 2025

Online department store Debenhams has signed a two-year partnership with Camp Bestival, the family festival held at Lulworth Castle in Dorset.

The move will see Debenhams becoming the first headline partner of Camp Bestival for the 2025 and 2026 editions of the festival, as the online department store looks to highlight itself as the “go-to destination” for the festival season.

The partnership will kick off at this year’s event, running from July 31 to August 3, where Debenhams will host an interactive pop-up, ‘Planet Debenhams,’ featuring immersive experiences that bring the online department store’s handpicked fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands to life.

Debenhams will also showcase the latest from its beauty offering with its ‘Cosmic Glam Squad’ who will glitter up festival goers with stardust and face gems, as well as host a mini sports day for little ones with a three intergalactic-themed sports day.

Dan Finley, chief executive of the Debenhams Group, said in a statement: “Camp Bestival represents the quintessential family festival experience. With Debenhams’ broad offering for every member of the family, this partnership presents a natural alignment.

“The launch of Planet Debenhams marks an exciting opportunity to deepen our connection with customers while delivering a vibrant and memorable experience for festival-goers.”

Camp Bestival atmosphere Credits: Camp Bestival

The festival attracts more than 30,000 people and is described as the ultimate festival for families. This year’s line-up includes headline appearances from Sir Tom Jones, the Sugababes and Basement Jaxx, alongside wellbeing programmes and activities, such as theatre, immersive shows, circus spectacles, arts and crafts, and sports.

Commenting on the partnership, Camp Bestival added: “We’re excited to welcome Debenhams as Camp Bestival's first-ever headline partner for the next two years. Camp Bestival is about creating unforgettable moments for families, and Debenhams brings a vibrant, imaginative spirit that perfectly aligns with the festival’s mission.

“As an online-only brand, their desire to create in person, real world connections make this partnership even more special. With Planet Debenhams launching this summer, festival goers can look forward to a whole new dimension of fun, fashion, and family adventure. It’s a brilliant way to bring their world to life for our attendees.”