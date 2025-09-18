Debenhams relaunches designer collaborations with Ashish

Designers at Debenhams, the collaboration that brings catwalk glamour to the high street without the designer price tag, is back, returning for “a new generation” with London Fashion Week favourite Ashish.

In a statement, Debenhams, part of the Debenhams Group, formerly Boohoo Group, said the rebooted ‘Designers at Debenhams’ for 2025 would be “unapologetically British, inclusive by design, and delivering runway-level drama for everyday wardrobes”.

Ashish, known for his humour, wit, and high-octane glamour, as well as his love of sequins, will be the first designer to collaborate with Debenhams, launching a capsule collection for autumn/winter 2025 on October 9.

Preview of Designers at Debenhams x Ashish Credits: Debenhams

Dan Finley, chief executive officer at Debenhams Group, said in a statement: “Designers at Debenhams was more than a range, it was a retail movement. It broke down barriers between luxury and the high street and created a blueprint the industry still follows today.

“Bringing it back isn’t just about nostalgia, it’s about taking the DNA that made it iconic and re-engineering it for how people shop, live, and dress now. Relaunching with Ashish a designer renowned for his unapologetic glamour, wit, and creativity, sets the perfect tone for this bold new era.”

Ashish to launch an affordable collection with Debenhams

Preview of Designers at Debenhams x Ashish Credits: Debenhams

First launched in the 1990s, Designers at Debenhams broke new ground by bringing world-class designers to the high street, making luxury fashion accessible to millions of consumers for the very first time.

“It democratised style, broke down barriers between catwalk and closet, and created a blueprint that continues to influence the industry today,” added Debenhams.

Ashish joins a long list of Britain’s most celebrated fashion names who have been part of the collective, including John Rocha, Julien Macdonald, Jasper Conran, Matthew Williamson, Henry Holland, Betty Jackson, Ben de Lisi, who all brought their catwalk vision to everyday consumers.

Preview of Designers at Debenhams x Ashish Credits: Debenhams

For the ‘Designers at Debenhams x Ashish’ AW25 collection, Debenhams said that Ashish will be bringing his “signature maximalism” to the retailer, with pieces that are “equal parts statement-making and wearable,” with prices starting at 59 pounds.

The collection aims to celebrate “glamour, playfulness, and individuality,” and will include technicolour oversized coats in saturated rainbow faux furs, sequin slip dresses in fluid 90s-inspired silhouettes, and psychedelic printed jersey dresses in swirling, hyper-bright patterns.

Commenting on the collaboration, Ashish added: “There’s something magical about glamour in the everyday, a flash of sequin on the bus, a burst of colour on a grey morning.

“Joining the revival of Designers at Debenhams, a brand that redefined British fashion, is a real honour. This collection celebrates joy, inclusivity, and individuality, and I’m proud to see it out in the world.”