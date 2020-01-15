Debenhams sets itself new sustainability targets

Debenhams has launched a new sustainability programme with “ambitious targets” including ensuring all of its cotton comes from sustainable sources by 2022, as it aims to set new benchmarks for UK department store retailing in the 2020s.

The move to set itself new sustainable targets across its fashion lines is to build upon the progress the business made in 2019, where it reduced the amount of packaging it used by 22 percent, sourced more than 2 million garments made from sustainable cotton and reduced the number of clothes hangers sent from its stores to landfill to zero.

Looking ahead, the department store has now introduced new commitments as it enters a new decade, including:

100 percent of its cotton requirement to be from sustainable sources by 2022.

All cotton garments in its Mantaray collection for the new 2020 season to be Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) sourced.

A guarantee that, by September 2020, all own-brand product sold in a Debenhams store will have at least one sustainable attribute.

All lamination to be removed from swing tickets by December 2020.

All swing tickets to be sourced using Forest Stewardship Council paper by December 2020.

In addition, Debenhams will roll out an operational takeback scheme to every store this spring to recycle old stock and samples in partnership with the charity NewLife, which supports disabled and terminally ill children and their families.

To achieve these targets, Debenhams said in a statement that it has tasked its sourcing and supply chain teams and manufacturing partners with “pursuing more sustainable options across all its processes”. It has set the specific objectives of sourcing sustainable packaging, reducing water and chemical use, reducing wastage and cost, and recycling and re-using materials wherever possible.

Debenhams’ director of stores, technology and supply chain, Angela Morrison, said: “As a senior leadership team, we are committed to examining everything we do with a more sustainable focus. There is still a lot for us to do but we made real progress in 2019.

“Reducing the amount of packaging we use by 22 percent is the equivalent of powering 79 British homes for a whole year and our standardised clothes hangers now use black plastic made of 98 percent recycled material, so we can recycle and reuse them in a closed-loop. As a result, Debenhams has reduced CO2 emissions from this product by 40 percent and now sends zero waste to landfill.”

These new sustainability goals will be building upon existing processes, the retailer added, such as standardising the swing tickets across all its own brands to a single size, as well as manufacturing with Forest Stewardship Council certified papers including removal of plastic lamination.

With regards to using sustainable cotton, Debenhams has already sourced almost 1 million kilograms of BCI cotton already, which is the equivalent of 2.2 million pairs of jeans. Its renewed commitment is to source all of its cotton requirement sustainably, using BCI, organic or recycled fibre by 2022.

In 2019, the retailer also launched a 12-piece capsule designer collection, designed by Graduate Fashion Week award winner, Kate MacMahon, with each piece in the collection being made with a minimum of 50 percent sustainable fibres, including organic cotton, recycled wool mix, lenzing and recycled plastic bottles.

Steven Cook, Debenhams’ managing director of fashion, home and beauty, added: “In 2019, consumers spent increasing amounts on well-being and experiences and their focus on ethical and sustainable retailing is rising. These trends look set to continue in 2020 – fortunately, department stores are well placed to cater for them. Our goal is that every product we sell should have at least one sustainable attribute.”