Debenhams strengthens its beauty division

Debenhams is strengthening its focus on its expanding beauty sector, as the department store relaunches its reward scheme with a new beauty club card. To front the campaign of its new beauty club card Debenhams has taps artist Alesha Dixon as its new Beauty Club Ambassador.

The new campaign, which was launched this week, sees Dixon acting as the face of the Debenhams Beauty Club, promoting its loyalty card and new reward scheme. The singer and tv presenter is set to appear in a number of short videos on Debenhams social media channels, sharing news on Debenhams Beauty Club, new beauty trends, how to tutorials as well as how shoppers can earn beauty points every time they shop after joining the club.

New additions to Debenhams reward scheme include a luxury monthly sampling, with no purchase necessary, which offers member the chance to collect a bag of free beauty samples each month in selected stored when showing their club card. Members of the Beauty Club can use points rewarded in store and online, earning 3 points for every pound spent on beauty, fragrance and beauty electricals. Points are converted into rewards once a month.

Debenhams first launched its beauty reward scheme in 2008. Since then it has grown and counts more than 1.2 million members.

Photos: Courtesy of Debenhams