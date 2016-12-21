Debenhams unveils debut ‘Athleisure’ collection

Debenhams is stepping into the ‘athleisure’ arena with the launch of its debut collection from Nine by Savannah Miller.

Launching in time for fitness January, 2017, the British department store group will exclusively offer the Nine by Savannah Miller range, inspired by classic silhouettes and colour palettes from ballet. Ranging from full bodysuits to hoodies and leggings, each garment is designed to offer the wearer the right blend of comfort and style, suitable from everything from Pilates to lounge wear.

Prices for the collection start from 18 pounds, ensuring the new collection remains affordable as Debenhams new CEO Sergio Bucher continues to reorganise its current store offering. The store restructuring sees the British department store cutting and reducing some of its long-term designer collaborations, which includes collections with Jeff Banks and Betty Jackson as part of Bucher turnaround plan for Debenhams.

However, Debenhams has confirmed its ongoing commitment to support designers, with the exclusive launch of the athleisure collection from Savannah Miller, who is also part of its Designers at Debenhams portfolio.

Photos: Courtesy of Debenhams