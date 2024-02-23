Deborah Latouche places spotlight on modest fashion at LFW

While body-con, sheer and cut-outs continue to dominate fashion trends, stylist and designer Deborah Latouche placed a spotlight on her emerging luxury modest fashion brand Sabirah with a collection inspired by Dynasty’s Dominique Devereux during London Fashion Week.

“Ever since I became a Muslim, I’ve found it difficult to find clothes I liked, especially high fashion items that are in keeping with my religion,” Latouche told FashionUnited over Zoom ahead of her LFW catwalk show. “There is a real need for modest wear that’s actually fashionable, and it is nice for me as a designer to push the constraints of design to think about how to make it more interesting, because it is modest.”

Latouche, a London College of Fashion graduate, has been in the fashion industry for more than 18 years and is best known for her work as a stylist, having worked with celebrities, including Sophie Turner, Naomie Harris and Natalie Dormer. She was also the UK corresponding editor for Elle Italia and honed her creativity with a residency at the Benetton think-tank Fabrica.

Sabirah ‘Glamorously Modest’ Collection 1.7 Credits: Sabirah by Asia Werbel

Sabirah, named after her Islamic name, meaning patience in Arabic, was launched as a culmination of all her fashion experience in 2020 to offer occasion wear for the modest dresser.

“For me, Sabirah fills a gap that isn’t trend led but instead filled with exquisite tailoring,” Latouche adds. “We’re thinking about necklines and sleeves, whether it’s too tight or loose, and we can’t do backless. We really have to consider cuts, shapes, and forms.”

Described as a luxury demi-couture brand, Sabirah offers a made-to-measure approach for its capsule collections, utilising luxury end-of-life fabrics, such as duchesse satin and fine cotton, from mills in Italy and leftover from fashion houses, meaning that each garment is exclusive due to the limitations of stock.

“I’m particular about the fabrics I use, they are really high-end, and it’s important to me to embrace responsible, sustainable production by using already existing fabrics and even vintage buttons, as well as manufacturing my pieces in the UK.”

Sabirah ‘Glamorously Modest’ Collection 1.7 Credits: Sabirah by Chris Yates

Sabirah ‘Glamorously Modest’ Collection 1.7

“This collection was all inspired by Dominique Devereux from TV show Dynasty. I just loved her, she was the first Black in the show, and more than that, she was also a woman on the same level as them. She wasn’t a cleaner or a maid, or someone who worked for them, she was powerful, eloquent, and sophisticated. This was very important to see growing up,” explained Latouche.

“I can also see the impact she had on the women within my family, with my mum telling me she influenced her style with her fabulous outfits and acted as a role model.”

Sabirah ‘Glamorously Modest’ Collection 1.7 Credits: Sabirah by Chris Yates

The Dominique Devereux 80’s elegance and power-dressing look was seen throughout the capsule collection, with puff sleeves, dramatic capes, tailored jackets with statement shoulders teamed with pencil trousers, and winter kaftans in refined peaches and creams juxtaposed with hues of tobacco, silver and gold.

Key highlights included Latouche’s signature ‘Princess Blouse’ with a high neck and cuff detailing, styled with a column skirt with train and snood all made in 100 percent liquid gold Italian silk, a stunning tailored cape peppered with metallic thread, and a voluminous fan coat, which uses 15 metres of netting to help keep its structure.

Powdery, pink-feathered hats and delicate lace eyepieces by Piers Atkinson complete the vintage glamour.

Sabirah ‘Glamorously Modest’ Collection 1.7 Credits: Sabirah by Chris Yates

Sabirah ‘Glamorously Modest’ Collection 1.7 Credits: Sabirah by Chris Yates

Sabirah ‘Glamorously Modest’ Collection 1.7 Credits: Sabirah by Chris Yates