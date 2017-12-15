Debut children's Fashion Week to launch during LFW

'Mini Mode', a new platform for showcasing children's wear, is set to launch during London Fashion Week next season. Its inaugural show will take places on Friday, February 16, 2016, at The Hellenic Centre.

Founded by UK children's wear designer Amanda Rabor, the brain behind Isossy Children, the new platform is set to work in collaboration with a network of creatives, influencers, and experts to develop a new and consistent platform for children's wear. The new platform aims to showcase both emerging designers as well as established children's brand during London Fashion Week.

Mini Mode to launch first Children's Fashion Week during London Fashion Week

"London Fashion Week is iconic, it has been recognized throughout the world for decades and has launched the careers of some the world’s greatest creatives; encouraging individuality and respected global brands in the UK industry," said Amanda Rabor, Founder of Mini Mode. "A plethora of UK kids brands have paved the way for the British kids market creating success stories in this rapidly growing industry. With that in mind, we thought that it was time to create a platform for kids fashion during the UK industry’s renowned London Fashion Week."

Aiming to create a 'new generation' of children's wear in the UK fashion market, Mini Mode is set to underline the importance of the UK kids market in the global k ids arena. In addition to showcasing the latest children's wear brands, Mini Mode will also focus on empowerment and the importance of building self-esteem for children, while contributing to the establishment of a new business and fashion model for the UK industry which promotes inclusivity.

"As a fashion designer specializing in childrenswear, I have showcased at New York and London Fashion Week, where I have seen first-hand how empowering it is for kids," added Rabor. "Creating a fashion platform for the kids' industry in the UK was definitely a natural progression and the next step forward. As a businesswoman, I have always championed diversity and inclusion in my work ethos and Mini Mode represents this vision."

In order to ensure children and families are included and to share their message of empowerment, Mini Mode is set to host a consumer show as well as an industry showcase. 20 percent of all ticket sales for the consumer show, which will run in the afternoon from 3 pm to 5:30 pm, will be donated to the Osteopathic Centre for Children charity. Mini Mode will also auction off bespoke pieces to raise money to support the charity and create awareness of the OCC.

The debut edition of Mini Mode is slated to take place on February 16, at 16-18 Paddington Street. In addition to showcasing a range of designers, the event will also include a selection of children’s entertainment, Kid’s DJs and workshops in between the main fashion shows.

Photo: courtesy of Mini Mode