Decathlon partners with Rheon Labs on next-gen sports apparel

Global sporting goods retailer Decathlon has announced a global partnership with British materials technology company Rheon Labs to bring advanced material science to apparel for “everyday sport”.

The collaboration will allow Decathlon access to Rheon Labs’ technology platform, including current and future innovations in strain-rate sensitive materials, to power next-gen sports apparel by enabling the development of apparel that enhances control, comfort and performance during physical activity.

The result will be performance-driven apparel built to meet the needs of athletes, as well as accessible to all, explains Decathlon in a statement.

Aurelien Corbier, textile innovation leader at Decathlon, said: “Innovation truly matters when it empowers everyone. By partnering with Rheon Labs, we're taking materials designed for athletes and making them accessible to all.

“This aligns perfectly with our focus on providing excellent products for everyone, leading to better comfort, control, and performance.”

The first launch from the partnership will be a ‘Kiprun’ running tight, slated for release in autumn/winter 2025. The running tights will be designed to focus energy and reduce muscle movement.

Decathlon adds that it is also working on innovations across other categories, including with its fitness sports specialist Domyos, with the first technologies expected to arrive in 2026.

London-based Rheon Labs is a collective of scientists, engineers, and designers focused on creating products that were previously thought impossible with conventional static materials. At the core of every product is its patented energy-absorbing super polymer, Rheon, which remains soft and flexible during everyday movement but stiffens dynamically in response to movement or impact. The innovation adapts to the body’s needs in real-time – improving comfort, control, and performance without sacrificing freedom of movement.

Stephen Bates, chief executive at Rheon Labs, added: “Decathlon’s belief that innovation should serve everyone aligns perfectly with our own. Rheon started in elite sport – now, this partnership will unlock that same level of performance for millions more.”