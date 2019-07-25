Degrees in engineering or communications and an open mind to work at Vicaro Cinque

FashionUnited publishes a series of interviews dedicated to the most requested professions in the fashion industry. We decided to hear from fashion and e-commerce companies to understand the most popular roles, how much can be gained by those in these positions, what are the best training paths and attitudes required to find a job and make a career in fashion and luxury. Recently, we interviewed Stefano Lora, CEO and Creative Director of Vicario Cinque, a women's clothing brand entirely made in Italy. The label was founded in 2014 by Stefano Lora Showroom, Agency and Distribution of clothing with thirty-years of experience.

What do these professions deal with? What kind of skills and training should they possess?

They should have an understanding of the trends of the moment. To achieve this, we need semioticians and anthropologists, but also analysts who can process the sellout data. A degree in engineering or mathematics is indispensable, as is a master's degree in communications. Classical studies are recommended because they help to open the mind. Working in fashion today is certainly more complex than it used to be: the market is evolving, it is very fast and what was done three years ago is now already obsolete.

Have you or are you encountering difficulties in finding suitable applicants for these job positions?

In Vicenza we find it hard to find professional staff for the showroom. The thing that is fundamental for me is to find people capable of working in teams, professionals who actually feel part of a team. As for social management we rely on external agencies, it is a way of working that guarantees an external point of view and the ability of a professional expert in the market and to be constantly updated.

What are the right characteristics and aptitudes to work in an environment like yours?

Degree and master's degree aside, I must say that it is very important to have gone abroad and to have traveled. The more open the mind, the easier it is to have a chance and find the desired job. As I have already mentioned, the ability to compare and work in teams is essential, as is the need to stay in-depth, read, study and keep up with daily updates.

The original version of this interview was published on June 13th, 2019 on FashionUnited Italy. The text has been translated and slightly abbreviated for an international audience.

Photos: Stefano Lora, CEO of Vicario Cinque