Deichmann launching collection with Ellie Goulding

German footwear retailer Deichmann has teamed up with singer Ellie Goulding on a new shoe collection inspired by her own style.

Launching on March 1, the Ellie Goulding ‘Star Collection’ exclusively for Deichmann will include trainers, sandals, heels, wedges, espadrilles and mules. Featuring bright colours, extravagant shapes, individual trims and studs, which the brand states have all been inspired by the motto "Rock your Look".

Commenting on the collection, Goulding said: “For me, shoes are an indication of what mood you are in. Launching a collection of my own gives me the opportunity to express my style. My collection includes shoes for any occasion – I really can’t decide if I like wearing heels or flats better – I am constantly changing it up.”

Prices will range from 17.99 to 29.99 pounds, and will be sold in 21 European countries in Deichmann Group stores and online. In the UK, the retailer has nearly 90 stores.

To accompany the launch, Goulding will star in an ad campaign shot by celebrity photographer Louie Banks with styling handled by Cher Coulter, who has worked with stars such as Rosie Huntington-Whitley, Kirsten Dunst and Demi Moore. While the TV advert has been created by Emil Nava, who is known for directing music videos for Rihanna, Selena Gomez and Calvin Harris.

Images: courtesy of Deichmann