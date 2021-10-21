Della Terra partners with The Ali Forney Centre for LGBTQ+ youth fundraiser

Footwear brand Della Terra has partnered with The Ali Forney Centre to raise money for LGBTQ+ homeless youth.

The brand will donate 10 percent of its tie dye Terra sneaker sales to The Ali Forney Centre. The handcrafted sneaker uses sustainable materials and is made in a carbon neutral factory.

Additionally, Della Terra and The Ali Forney Centre will plant one tree for every shoe sold in collaboration with One Tree Planted, a non profit organisation. The tie-dye Terra sneaker will begin shipping winter 2021.

“We are honoured to partner with the AFC, a one-of-a-kind organisation,” said founder and CEO of Della Terra, Emily Landsman. “Sharing in the AFC’s mission is so important as it impacts real lives and provides a rich sense of community for those who need it most.”

Della Terra, a relatively new company that was conceived by Landsman during the pandemic, has committed to making the brand entirely sustainable. The brand strives to minimize its use of chemicals and water, and uses recycled materials for its shoes.

“Support from brands like della terra who are committed to equality reminds our LGBTQI+ young people that even though they have been rejected by those who were supposed to love them unconditionally, there is a community of loving, dedicated and supportive folks who will provide them with the love and tools needed for successful independent living,” said director of corporate and community relations at The Ali Forney Centre, Paul Clark.