Demi Lovato collaborates with Fabletics

Demi Lovato is starting her 2018 off right. Kate Hudson's Fabletics brand has announced they are collaborating with the pop star for a Demi Lovato for Fabletics capsule collection. This marks Lovato's third collaboration with the brand, which features exclusive new looks and the debut of her first-ever lifestyle accessories, including seven footwear styles and two athletic bags.

Her latest capsule collection takes inspiration from her life on the road and active lifestyle. Special attention was given to futuristic elements, bold strapping details, textural meshes and metallic accents. The color palette includes cascade teal, vintage rose, almond and rose gold as well as a new Mojave desert inspired print.

The collection is comprised of an assortment of tops, sports bras, leggings, shorts, layering pieces, footwear and athletic bags that are offered as fully styled outfits or as separates. The collection ranges in size from XXS-3X and is designed with every shape, style and activity in mind.

"Demi's leveraging her creative abilities, and has become more confident as a designer. In approaching this collection she channeled what she and her fans are looking for in active wear pieces which support her life as a confident woman," said Felix del Toro, svp, chief merchandise & design officer.

Of her new collection, Lovato said, "I was so excited when Fabletics asked me to come back to design another capsule collection with them! I've learned so much from working with the Fabletics design team the past year and really wanted to take it to the next level with this collection now that I'm more confident with the process. I think that this collection reflects my personal style more than ever. It was also very important to me to incorporate all of the feedback I've received from my supportive fans. I made sure to include different elements and details into the collection that were not only important to me but to them as well."

The Demi Lovato for Fabletics capsule collection will be sold across 10 countries, available on Fabletics.com, as well as at the Fabletics stores nationwide starting January 1.

Since launching Fabletics, Hudson has managed to grow the brand to 24 retail locations. The line includes a full selection of activewear aimed toward the confident woman.

