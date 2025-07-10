Demna confirms date for debut Gucci show

Designer Demna has revealed that his debut show for Gucci will take place in March 2026. This removes the spring/summer womenswear show, typically held at the end of September, from this year's calendar.

"I need more than two months to develop a vision," Gucci's new chief design officer told fashion journalist Suzy Menkes. This was revealed in a video on Menkes' Instagram account.

Demna emphasised to Menkes that, in the meantime, he wants to "remind the public what the Gucci brand is."

Demna, a graduate of the Royal Academy of Fine Arts Antwerp (Belgium), worked at Maison Margiela and Vuitton before founding the Vetements brand with his brother in 2014.

In 2015, he was appointed artistic director of Balenciaga. He was appointed creative director of Gucci in March 2025, a role he has held since this month.