Denim heaven: The street style trends of Kingpins Amsterdam

Last week the Kingpins Amsterdam came back and the attending Denimheads have donned their best denim looks for the return of the physical edition. FashionUnited tracked down the hottest denim streetwear trends on site: It-pieces, hip cuts and wild patterns.

Hip hop hooray: the baggy is back

Baggy jeans are deeply rooted in streetwear culture. The trend, which was particularly popular in rap and skate culture in the 90s and 2000s, has already been seen on labels such as Balenciaga, Diesel and Givenchy in previous seasons. But the fashionistas of kingpins are not shy about their enthusiasm for wide trousers, which were worn very low for the most part.

Photo: Aygin Kolaei for FashionUnited

Wild decoration

Denim has more to offer than just being a plain fabric, particularly lighter colored fabrics become a canvas for wild patterns. The artwork can be seen on denim pieces in forms of sketches and lettering, all-over prints in the style of the 70s, embroidery or even a DIY approach in which the wearer has picked up the paintbrush himself – the possibilities are almost limitless. Depending on the style and decoration, a wide variety of looks can be created around the denim it-piece.

Photo: Aygin Kolaei for FashionUnited

Patchwork and denim mix

Wild patterns can be created not only with print and embellishment, but also by combining different denim fabrics and shades in a single item. It offers an alternative to new products, especially in the DIY sector, and can breathe new life into old pieces: the waistband of a pair of jeans can be found at the bottom end of a jacket and the trouser pockets become part of a shopping bag.

The pieces don't have to look like an old patchwork quilt stitched together from leftovers. With the right placement and a reduced selection of tones and patterns, even flowing gradients can be created.

Photo: Aygin Kolaei for FashionUnited

The It-piece: denim waistcoat

Aside from the jeans, the waistcoat seems to be a highlight seen in streetwear. Pieces with embroidery and differently worked patterns, as well as simple models could be found. This also shows how individual a piece of clothing can be: Shortened denim waistcoats meet inside-out versions that bring out the different materials that are actually not visible. Buttons, zippers and pockets of different sizes complete the selection.

Photo: Aygin Kolaei for FashionUnited

Denim uniform

If all this is a bit too much for you but still wants to make a denim statement, you can use a two-or three-piece suit in an identical shade. This creates a look that has the look and feel of professional uniforms. Of course, that doesn't mean that a wide variety of patterns such as batik and leopard print can't be used.

Photo: Aygin Kolaei for FashionUnited

Denim accessories

Matching accessories, which either complement the look or contrast the outfit, offer even more denim. Straight pockets can be a playful and practical addition. Because: Denim is not just denim and offers a large selection in its numerous variations.

Photo: Aygin Kolaei for FashionUnited

