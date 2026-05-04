Denim Première Vision expands educational focus ahead of Milan return

Denim Première Vision will return to Milan’s Superstudio Più on May 20 and 21, 2026, marking the ninth Milan edition of the international denim trade event. Held under the patronage of the Municipality of Milan, the show will bring together more than 60 exhibitors from across the global denim supply chain, with strong participation from Italy and Japan.

For fashion educators, this year’s edition places particular emphasis on industry learning, collaboration, and emerging talent. Organisers said the event will deepen its partnership with Istituto Marangoni through student-led programming and technical workshops. Four exhibitors — Isko Luxury by PG, Advance Denim, Officina39, and Tonello — are scheduled to host sessions within the school, while student research projects will be displayed in the exhibition’s central pavilion.

On May 21, student Lolie Bernard is set to present What if this was enough?, a concept exploring authenticity and emotional honesty in design. The inclusion of student voices reflects a broader industry trend toward integrating education directly into sourcing and innovation platforms.

The exhibitor line-up also includes returning global suppliers such as Cone Denim and Arvind Limited, alongside new participants including Pakistani accessories producer Jawaid Bross. Organisers said the mix aims to provide a more complete sourcing offer spanning mills, garment makers, accessories, technology and services.

Sustainability remains central to the 2026 edition. Through a collaboration with the Dutch government agency CBI, the event will spotlight the “Circular Apparel Tunisia” project, which supports 18 Tunisian companies transitioning toward circular production models aligned with European market standards.

Another featured initiative, “Redefining Blue,” developed with Chloris, will present research into bio-based dyeing alternatives, including updates on Claessen Blue, the company’s flagship dye technology.

Trend forecasting will also play a major role, with the Denim Trends Forum offering insights into the Autumn/Winter 27–28 season. Conference sessions include forecasts from Première Vision’s fashion team and denim platform Denim Dudes, as well as discussions on worldbuilding, innovation, and consumer shifts.

For educators, the event may offer a live case study in how trade fairs are evolving beyond sourcing to include curriculum partnerships, sustainability research, and student visibility within the professional marketplace.