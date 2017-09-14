Dennis Basso goes for the millennial customer, still appeals to core market

That chic Upper East Side woman is alive and well, and apparently the gene for good taste is a dominant one. Dennis Basso's audience was filled with everyone from Ivana Trump to "The Real Housewives of New York" star Lisa Rinna, the audience was studded with socialites of all ages. RInna's daugther, Amelia Hamlin, even opened and closed the show.

As guests were ushered in, a violin player was front of house on stage to set the scene. Held in the Plaza Hotel Grand Ballroom, the chic, luxurious feel of the collection could be felt before the clothes were even sent down the runway.

The spring/summer 2018 collection celebrated Basso's 35th anniversary in fashion. His inspiration for the show was the international woman who has traveled the world to exotic and interesting locales.

The color palette consisted of warm spice and vibrant tones in rust, khaki, cayenne violet and aqua, mixed with earthy neutrals in vanilla and sand.

Dennis Basso gets younger, but keeps it classic chic for New York Fashion Week

With sequins trending this season, Basso had to do them in his own way, which of course involved his signature furs. Mink, sable, fox, lynx and broadtail were sequined together with chiffon and tulle, because yes, it is possible to do fur in summer.

This season Basso attempted to court the younger socialite crowd. He knows he has the Park Avenue wives and the socialites of the Metropolitan Club, but now it's time to get the young women who are in the Met Young Members Club.

It was a smart choice to have Hamlin open the show in a hand embroidered Moroccan mini dress. It was young, glamorous and let the world know Basso can design for the new Hollywood generation. His silhouettes were also more relaxed, as young women nowadays want to feel more freedom in their clothes, but his classic style was not lost.

A cream mink and fox cape with a pleated chiffon gown was very much classic Dennis Basso. As many industry members have noted this season, evening wear is definitely back as demand for it grows in China and the Middle East.

A hand embroidered v-neck gown and a hand embroidered long sleeve gown looked straight out of Eva Perón's wardrobe.

Basso can give the youth what they want, while still remembering his core customer of the most classic woman.

He took us on a journey around the fashion hemisphere, and what a trip it was.

photos: courtesy of Dan Lecca​