Depop announces new sustainability vision for the future

Depop, the community-powered marketplace app to buy and sell fashion, has announced a sustainable fashion plan to reshape fashion consumption.

The two-year plan for a “better future” outlines key strategic focuses across governance, planet, people and platform to establish Depop’s intention to drive significant impact and measurable positive change both at the company and amongst its Gen Z community.

These commitments, in-line with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, it adds demonstrate a “strong and comprehensive pledge to improve environmental impact, embed equity throughout the Depop experience, and make circular fashion the first choice for consumers”.

Maria Raga, chief executive of Depop, said in a statement: “If the past year has taught us anything it’s that big changes are needed and the time for action is now. We believe in a new fashion system that’s actively kind, respectful and responsible. Where nothing is new but everything is new and where creating a better future for fashion and ourselves is a shared goal, not just for Depop, but for everyone.

“Our plan is the first step towards that future, and Depop becoming the world’s most diverse and progressive home of fashion.”

Depop introducing a two-year sustainable fashion plan

The first set of commitments it states are to help reshape fashion consumption by developing and promoting a culture that’s based around creativity, circularity, equity and exchange.

Central commitments include achieving climate neutrality by the end of 2021 by extending the scope of Depop’s carbon inventory beyond shipping, setting reduction targets and offsetting associated emissions.

As well as introducing systematic preference for circular and responsibly made fashion for all brand collaborations, and to provide educational resources and mentorship opportunities to help entrepreneurs, creatives or small businesses from underrepresented groups grow their businesses sustainably.

Justine Porterie, head of sustainability at Depop, added: “We know 9 out of 10 Gen Z consumers believe that environmental and social issues matter and they stand ready to take action through the companies they support.

“As we compiled our commitments, we researched industry best practices and consulted our community to better understand their expectations from us. Our goal with these initial commitments is to define a baseline for what sustainability means for Depop beyond second hand, and inspire others within and outside our platform to adopt more circular practices. We believe that a more sustainable life can be a rewarding journey, and want to act as a gateway for it - that’s the future of fashion.”

This two-year plan for the future is to provide “clarity” on its actions for the immediate future, explained Depop, and has been designed to “progress, iterate and serve as the starting foundation for the company’s continued sustainability journey”.

