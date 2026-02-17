Depop launches campaign designed to reframe resale as ‘practical personal economy’

A new US campaign launched by Depop is aiming to reposition resale as a “practical personal economy”, urging consumers to see the sector as a means to support everyday life.

Dubbed ‘Depoponomics’, the campaign looks to spotlight how customers are funding personal expenses through their personal style. Video director Dave Meyers oversaw the project, which also features singer Kelis.

As part of its rollout, Kelis will also launch a curated Depop shop, offering a personally curated selection of items worn by her in the campaign.

Speaking on the campaign, which will run through May 31, Steve Dool, director of brand and creative at Depop, said the intention was to “meet people where they are, financially and culturally”.

“Resale has reinforced the idea that sustainable secondhand shopping is not only imperative for a circular fashion eco-system, but for many consumers, is equally about value, ease, and turning personal taste into income,” he added.

The campaign’s launch comes amid heightened momentum for Depop, as the resale market booms. The company is hoping to leverage this demand, particularly in the US, where a report by Censuswide shows that over half of Americans consider resale part of their household financial planning.