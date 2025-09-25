Depop launches moodboard-inspired feature to expand socially-driven experiences

Resale platform Depop has expanded its features to include a moodboard-inspired experience that allows users to create a selection of products that they can then purchase in one go.

Dubbed ‘Outfits’, the new in-app service acts as a styling and collaging tool through which shoppers can put together full looks using any listed item and then purchase the entire outfit. All items featured via Outfits are shoppable, with similar listings offered as suggestions in the event that a product is sold.

Static images of created outfits, which can be added to and edited in their development, can be shared by users through social media platforms like Instagram and Pinterest. The size and order of the items are fully customisable, while different backgrounds and effects are also available to include.

According to the company’s interim chief product officer and marketing leader, Sonia Biddle, the launch of Outfits contributes to Depop’s long-term strategy “to create a more socially-driven experience”. She added: “It supports our differentiation in the resale market by leaning into what makes our community unique: creative styling, fashion exploration, and culturally-driven commerce.”

The tool is among the first of a number of new functionality services and features set to roll out throughout Depop during the coming months. Such efforts come as the company seeks a means of encouraging engagement beyond buying and selling on its platform, as part of a wider mission to strengthen its position within social commerce.