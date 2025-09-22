Design Academy Eindhoven graduation shows 2025

Design Academy Eindhoven (DAE) is presenting its graduation shows 2025 from 18–26 October during Dutch Design Week in Eindhoven. The exhibition will showcase more than 200 Bachelor and Master graduate projects, covering themes such as social change, sustainability, technology, and cultural identity.

This year’s edition will take place at Microstad, near Eindhoven Central Station, a location chosen for its varied environments and capacity to host both large-scale and intimate presentations. Alongside the physical exhibition, DAE will host a public programme in both digital and live formats, offering additional opportunities to learn about the graduates and their work.

A key feature of the show is the GS Design Tours, guided by students and curated to provide visitors—particularly professionals and businesses—with a structured introduction to selected projects. Part of the proceeds from the tours will support the DAE Alumni Association.

The Graduation Show also coincides with the launch of the STRP Young ACT Award 2026, a collaboration with the STRP Festival. The award will support three emerging artists, including one DAE graduate, with 4,000 euros in funding and professional development. Selected artists will present their work during STRP Spring in March 2026. Applications are open until 12 October 2025, with winners announced on 25 October 2025.

DAE will further present its annual award programme, recognising outstanding graduate work through the Gijs Bakker Award, René Smeets Award, and Melkweg Award. This year’s nominees include Gil Lima Monteverde, Valdís Steinarsdóttir, Noam Hasak-Lowy, Layla Junqueira Guertzenstein, Iduna Aurora Snip, and several others across the three categories.