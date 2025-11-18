Design Academy Eindhoven's Trans Realities Lab relocates to high tech campus Eindhoven

Design Academy Eindhoven (DAE) confirmed that its Trans Realities Lab (TRL) would relocate to High Tech Campus Eindhoven (HTCE), establishing a long-term base from 2026. The new location includes a research lab equipped with XR, motion capture, virtual production and immersive media tools, along with office space in building HTC 37. The move was intended to create closer collaboration between designers, engineers and researchers working on emerging technologies.

DAE’s executive board chairman, Raf De Keninck, said the relocation strengthened the academy’s integration within the regional innovation ecosystem. The TRL, led by Professor Dr. Ian Biscoe, also joined 3EALITY—HTCE’s spatial computing innovation hub—expanding opportunities for industry partnerships and student involvement.

Move aimed at deepening collaboration between design, technology and research

HTCE CEO Otto van den Boogaard noted that the arrival of the TRL marked a significant step in connecting the region’s design and technology strengths. The lab plans to work with Campus-based companies on applications of networked XR technologies, including immersive prototyping, digital twins and remote collaboration.

The Trans Realities Lab was developed as a hybrid digital research environment where students and researchers explore how XR and AI can support new collaborative practices. DAE, known internationally for its design education, and HTCE, home to more than 300 high-tech companies, both positioned the move as a reinforcement of Eindhoven’s combined design and technology identity.