‘Design the Look’: FIT graduates featured on NBC’s Today Show

The Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) in New York City announced an exclusive partnership with US news network NBC and its emblematic Today show ‘in celebration of Fashion Month and fashion education’.

Six young designers who recently graduated from the MFA programme in fashion design at FIT were featured on NBC’s The Today show with Hoda & Jenna. The special segment featuring FIT students is entitled ‘Hoda & Jenna: Design the Look’, as per a LinkedIn news post shared by the US institution. It ran for a full work week, from February 19 to February 23.

The six FIT graduates created six custom-made looks for hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager and these were unveiled on each day of the show.

The participating fashion creators, namely Cristina Ng Ng, Margarita Ng Ng, Papa Oppong, Anthony Oyer, Valeria Watson, and Deborah Won, also appeared on the show in person and had the opportunity to discuss their designs with the programme’s hosts.

They used the time on air to discuss their inspiration, aspirations, and experience studying at FIT, as per the school’s LinkedIn post.