“Designed for business” competition to award 30,000 pounds to UK student

A new competition will award 30,000 pounds to a prominent student in Fashion, Interior Design, Decoration or Art & Design. Students from across the UK, who are either in the final year of a full-time bachelor’s degree or in the first year of their master’s, are eligible to apply. Named “Designed for business”, the initiative is a joint project between the Society for British & International Design (SBID) and Be Open, the humanitarian think tank founded by philanthropist Elena Baturina.

Vanessa Brady, founder of SBID, said in a statement that the competition aims to “increase the opportunity to gain employment from the most prestigious, innovative and creative companies from local, national and global communities”.

Fashion students are invited to submit a synopsis and images of their final year coursework project until the August 31. Applicants may also nominate their thesis supervisors to receive the certificate of Visionary Tutor Award 2018, which is a non-financial prize. Finalists will be announced on October 29.