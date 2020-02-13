Designer Brands to launch footwear and handbag collection with Jennifer Lopez

Designer Brands, the footwear company behind DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse, The Shoe Company and Shoe Warehouse, has signed a partnership with singer and actress Jennifer Lopez, while everybody is still talking about her Super Bowl performance alongside Shakira.

Designer Brands will develop, source and sell a handbag and footwear line titled JLO Jennifer Lopez Collection, to be available from spring 2020 exclusively at DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse stores in the United States and Canada, as well as online at store’s website. Lopez and her team will have creative authority, with technical guidance from Camuto Group, the shoe manufacturer acquired by Designer Brands in 2018. Camuto Group owns licensing rights for Jessica Simpson’s footwear line.

"Since the beginning of my career, I've wanted to do it all -- music, mov­ies, and fashion. There are so many facets to my career, and that's what I wanted to bring to my collection with DSW," said Lopez in a statement, adding that DSW is “the perfect partner to reach a broader audience”.

"Working with Jennifer Lopez elevates Designer Brands from retail merchant and product curator to fashion leader and style innovator," celebrated Designer Brands CEO Roger Rawlins. “The relationship is expected to expand DSW's already exceptional VIP loyalty program of 27 million members”.

Photo: courtesy of Designer Brands