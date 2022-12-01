Desigual launches debut jewellery collection

Spanish fashion label Desigual has launched its first jewellery collection designed by Gala Meyer, founder of jewellery brand Zalio and daughter of Thomas Meyer, who founded Desigual in 1984.

The 57-piece collection includes rings, earrings, pendants, chokers and bracelets featuring melting hearts, handcrafted textures and abstract butterflies, plated in 18-carat gold or sterling silver.

The jewellery line has been designed from a genderless perspective around the concept of ‘love,’ explains the brand, with Meyer working closely with Desigual's product specialists and marketing team on the manufacturing of the pieces and the images that will be used to market them.

Image: Desigual

Commenting on the jewellery debut, Gala Meyer said in a statement: "This project has been an honour and has made me realise what a huge influence Desigual has had on me.

“I have grown as the brand has grown. Its messages, its story, are ideas that have permeated me. Thomas Meyer has been instrumental in my development, and I have been nourished by him and the project. He has given me so much.”

The collection is available to purchase through Desigual's website, with retail prices ranging from 74 to 154 pounds.

