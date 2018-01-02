Dessy Group launches Jenny Packham bridesmaid collection

Jenny Peckham is expanding her bridal wear business, but, rather than doing wedding gowns though, she is going for the bridesmaids. Launching in store worldwide this week, Jenny Packham Bridesmaids includes nine styles, available for special order in a wide range of sizes and colors. The launch is done in tandem with Dessy Group.

"I am delighted to be launching our Jenny Packham Bridesmaids collection, exclusive to the Dessy Group. Designing bridalwear is one of my greatest pleasures. Jenny Packham Bridesmaids is an extension of our signature style and design aesthetic: a beautiful, elegant collection inspired by the English country garden," said Jenny Packham.

The collection ranges in size from 00 to 30 and retails at a price point of 260 dollars. While Packham has long been a fan favorite of many celebrities, and counts the Duchess of Cambridge as one of her clients, the British designer has never been able to command the attention of the street style stars. Instead, she's turned to other avenues to grow her business, with this new bridesmaids collection being one of them.

photo: via PR Newswire