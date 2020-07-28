Destination XL promotes Ujjwal Dhoot to Chief Marketing Officer

Destination XL Group, Inc. has announced the promotion of Chief Digital Officer (CDO) Ujjwal Dhoot to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) effective August 2, 2020. In his new role, the company said in a statement that Dhoot will drive all aspects of DXL’s brand positioning, performance marketing, creative strategy and all elements of lifecycle marketing across the DXL.com business, DXL’s mobile app and its more than 320 stores, leading digitally to focus on the changing consumer and DXL’s future road for greater growth.

“At DXL, we pride ourselves on offering an exceptional fit and brand selection focused solely on the big and tall customer, as well as our best-in-class in-store experience and the close personal relationships that exist with our associates and guests,” Dhoot said, adding, “As we evolve digitally, we will expand upon those key attributes, leveraging data and insights to build an even greater understanding of our guests to drive focused and actionable personalization.”

The company added that Dhoot joined DXL in December 2019, and has since taken the helm, on an interim basis, overseeing the entire marketing function and navigating new, unprecedented challenges due to the worldwide pandemic. As a retail and ecommerce leader with a diverse digital, CRM, product, analytics, business development and a creative background, Dhoot, the company further said, brings more than a decade of experience leading marketing teams. His past roles include CMO/Chief Product Officer at Health E-Commerce and various marketing leadership roles at Charming Charlie, PetCareRx and 20x200, an online art retailer.

“Ujjwal’s consumer marketing expertise coupled with his deep understanding of the digital landscape and his appreciation of the addressable market is a great combination for DXL,” commented Harvey Kanter, DXL President and CEO.

Picture:Facebook/DXL Big+Tall