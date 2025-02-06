Devereux Golf launches second collection with Johnnie Walker at WM Phoenix Open

Golf apparel brand Devereux Golf has launched its second collaborative capsule collection with Scotch brand Johnnie Walker.

Building on the first collaboration launched under the Johnnie Walker Clubhouse program in 2024, the second collection, titled “Keep Walking Collection,” includes an expanded range of apparel and accessories, including polos for both men and women, shorts, and putter covers.

All pieces in the collection are inspired by the rolling Scottish countryside, bringing together heritage and modern-day design with classic tartan patterns for golfers today. “Since 2013, Devereux has challenged the status quo to create a more inclusive and exciting experience in golf, and this second collaboration with our friends at Johnnie Walker furthers that mission,” said Will Brunner, Devereux co-founder, in a statement.

“With Johnnie Walker now the first-ever official scotch whisky of the WM Phoenix Open—one of golf's most iconic and energy-shifting tournaments—it's the perfect time to roll out the next chapter of our partnership that explores the progressive side of golf while nodding to tradition with classic tartan patterns and celebrates the moments that make golf special,” added Bert Brunner, Devereux other co-founder.

Launching in time for the WM Phoenix Open, Johnnie Walker will also host a number of exclusive activations at the event, such as the collection launch at PuttShack on February 5, where WM Phoenix Open attendees can preview the collection, enjoy a 9-hole mini golf game, and connect with Johnnie Walker and Devereux Golf.

“Johnnie Walker's connection to golf dates back to the 1860 British Open, where one of the greatest champions, James Braid, had two sons who worked for John Walker & Sons – a nod to our long history of welcoming all to the Johnnie Walker family. We'll continue to bring that same inclusive spirit to golf as seen through our partnership with Devereux,” said Jesse Damashek, senior vice president of whiskey portfolio, Diageo North America, at Johnnie Walker, in a statement.

"Johnnie Walker has been at the forefront of partnerships that push and evolve tradition. Now, as the official Scotch whisky of WM Phoenix Open, we are thrilled to continue to play a key role in the evolution of this great game."