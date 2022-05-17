DHL launches collection with Mykke Hofmann

Logistics group DHL has launched a collaboration with socioecological fashion label Mykke Hofmann featuring six winning designs from the international competition launched last year.

The limited-edition capsule collection entitled ‘Forever Pieces’ has been designed to be “worn a lifetime” and comes with a climate-neutral NFT warranty certificate on a blockchain to extend the wearability of the clothing.

The competition received 2,375 entries from 848 up-and-coming fashion designers from 80 countries. Of the submissions, six designs were selected to create the collection which includes a trench coat, a blouse, a pair of trousers, a dress, and a co-ord set.

“The feedback from the competition exceeded all our expectations in terms of both quantity and quality,” said Jelena Hofmann, founder and chief executive of Mykke Hofmann in a statement. “The response shows how deeply the concept of sustainability is anchored in the up-and-coming fashion community.”

The main prize in the competition does not only comprise of a prize money of 1,000 euros but also the opportunity to bring to life the garment as a Forever Piece.

One of the winners is Marta Soloducha, a fashion student from Warsaw, who designed a versatile trench coat that can be worn not only as a coat but also as a blazer or skirt separately when detached. While Micaela Clubourg, an up-and-coming designer from Argentina, now living in Spain, submitted a co-ord set with trousers featuring a non-waste design, with no fabric wasted in production.

The other winning items forming the collection include a pair of trousers designed by Gaia Stollo from Italy, a blouse by Yolanda Patricia Cabarcas from Columbia, and Camilla Pane from Italy designed a transitional little black dress.

All the ‘Forever Pieces’ from the DHL x Mykke Hofmann collection have been produced at a factory in Serbia in which women are given a stable job with fair conditions. All workers are paid 50 percent above regulated wages and are provided with professional equipment, with health and safety as top priorities.

Arjan Sissing, global head of brand marketing at DHL, added: “Forever Pieces represents everything we associate with our vision of positive fashion. This competition stands for sustainability and thus unites themes such as sustainable production, circularity, and fair production conditions with long-lasting fashion.”

All proceeds from the sale of the DHL x Mykke Hofmann collection will go to SOS Children’s Villages, the world’s largest non-profit organization focused on supporting children without parental care and families at risk.