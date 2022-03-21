DHL unveils collaboration with footwear brand Veldskoen

Logistics group DHL Express is continuing its foray into high fashion with its first collaboration with an African brand, footwear company Veldskoen.

Over the years, DHL has released several unexpected fashion collaborations, including a T-shirt with Vetements, which made its debut on the Paris catwalk in 2016, and a limited-edition sneaker with Budapester to commemorate its 50th anniversary.

DHL’s latest fashion partnership is with South African footwear company, Veldskoen, with the launch of a new limited-edition shoe dubbed ‘Dear Everyone,’ which will be available via a drop lottery system, with people wanting to buy having until April 15 to register at DHLxVeldskoen.com.

There are just 365 pairs of the unique, handcrafted shoe up for grabs, which were unveiled in London on March 17, and will be on display at Selfridges for four days within two exclusive branded windows.

Image: DHL x Veldskoen

Each pair of DHL x Veldskoen ‘Dear Everyone’ shoes goes through a process that sees 66 pairs of hands handcrafting the shoe in Durban, South Africa, and features a mural on the side panels by local artist Reggie Kumalo, incorporating the campaign messaging, as well as subtle South African references.

DHL Express collaborates with Veldskoen

Megan Collinicos, vice president of marketing at DHL Express Sub Saharan Africa, said in a statement: “For decades, we have made designers and fashion labels more successful worldwide, by creating tailor-made shipping solutions and using our unique logistics network to connect them with a greater, global audience. Following our successful fashion collaborations across Europe, North America and Asia, we wanted to find an African brand for our next exciting collaboration.

“Veldskoen created a modern take on an iconic South African shoe by adding a pop of colour to the soles and laces, and have built up an impressive customer base across the globe since their inception in 2016. And we’ve been working with the team at Veldskoen over the past few months to reinvent the traditional veldskoen yet again.”

Image: DHL x Veldskoen

Commenting on the collaboration, Veldskoen chief executive, Nick Dreyer, added: “When DHL approached us with an idea to collaborate on a limited-edition shoe to highlight South African fashion, it was a no-brainer for us. Their previous fashion projects really pushed the boundaries with some unexpected pairings, so being selected as the first African brand for the next collaboration was super exciting. There were instant synergies between our two brands, the most obvious one being the desire to make a difference in the communities in which we operate.

“DHL has afforded Veldskoen a moment to show the globe the talent, creativity, and manufacturing ability that Africa has to offer. We have produced a high fashion shoe, while every stage of the development process and every link in the supply chain has been carefully considered from a sustainability point of view.

Image: DHL x Veldskoen