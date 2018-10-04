Diane von Furstenberg bans fur

New York-based luxury designer Diane von Furstenberg has become the latest designer to announce a ban on fur in her collections, following an appeal from animal rights organisations, Peta US and The Humane Society of the United States.

The decision to follow the likes of Burberry, Michael Kors, Gucci and Versace, was announced by the brand’s chief executive Sandra Campos in a statement: “It’s time for us to make this change and accept responsibility to ensure that we don’t promote killing animals for the sake of fashion.

“We are committed to supporting the shift to a more ethical and sustainable fashion industry by providing the consumer with innovative and sophisticated alternatives.”

DVF stated that the ban on fur would be implemented from January 2019 and would also include a ban on the use of all exotic skins, mohair, and angora, as well as fur.

Diane von Furstenberg herself added: “I am so excited that technology has provided us a way to feel as glamorous with faux fur.”

The move adds to the New York-based brand’s decision to ban mohair earlier this year, and is part of the label’s wider sustainable initiative. The luxury brand also confirmed it was working with the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) on a sustainability roadmap that will be focusing on innovative textiles as fur substitutes.

“We support our chairwoman Diane von Furstenberg and her decision to go fur-free,” said CFDA president and chief executive Steven Kolb. “The CFDA will work with the brand to establish a roadmap that allows DVF to maximise ethical and sustainable practices.”

Both The Humane Society and Peta had appealed to DVF to end the exploitation of animal fur in fashion, and Peta director Elisa Allen said in a press release: “Peta is toasting DVF's compassionate, business-savvy decision to scrap fur and angora. DVF is the latest in a long line of fashion brands to recognise that fur is dead, and Peta is calling on any out-of-touch retailer still selling coats, collars, and cuffs made from tormented animals to get with the times and do the same.”

As well as top designer brands ditching fur, last month London Fashion Week went completely fur-free for the first time, after all on-schedule designers opted not to show fur, and Los Angeles recently banned fur sales.