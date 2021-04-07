Diane von Furstenberg's interior collection for H&M Home launches

H&M Home interior collection with Belgian fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg is launching April 16.

The collection consists of adventurous prints that von Furstenberg is renowned for, such as zebra and leopard, a vibrant lip pattern, and the designer’s signature abstract lettering.

The Swedish retailer said the collaboration consists of a 31-piece collection that includes a range of interior and decorative items such as pink wool blankets, cushion covers, colorful boxes, trays, scented candles, espresso cups, printed plates, orange vases, abstract posters, and a plush robe.

“The prints in the H&M Home collaboration are very iconic. The ‘Diane’ print I created 20 years ago when I started the company, while the lips print comes from the painting Andy Warhol did of me,” stated the designer in a press release.

“Personally, I love animal prints – zebra is very DVF – and also vibrant orange and pinks, but monochrome black and white is very chic, too. The whole collection is fabulous, and I can’t wait to share it with everyone.”

The collection launches April 16 online and in H&M select stores.