Dickies collaborates with Opening Ceremony

US workwear brand Dickies, part of VF Corporation, is continuing its centennial year celebrations with a collaboration with Opening Ceremony.

The Dickies x Opening Ceremony collection, which also marks the last chapter of Opening Ceremony’s 20th-anniversary celebrations, features four unisex styles, where authentic workwear silhouettes have been reworked in “unexpected fabrics” and premium trims.

The four Dickies workwear staples chosen for the collaboration include work pants and shirts, which have been crafted in bouclé tweed fabrics, alongside utility jeans and jackets elevated in velvet denim.

Image: Dickies x Opening Ceremony

Sarah Crockett, chief marketing officer at Dickies, said in a statement: “This is an incredible moment for the two iconic brands to reimagine classic Dickies products through the Opening Ceremony spirit. Opening Ceremony is known for pushing boundaries of fashion and creativity and we at Dickies champion the mark that they have made.”

Carol Lim, co-creative director at Opening Ceremony, added: “We selected the most iconic workwear staples from Dickies’ archive and turned them into precious instant favourites. We imagined how these classics could be reinterpreted as way to pay homage to our community.”

The Dickies x Opening Ceremony collection is available at openingceremony.com, the Dickies website, farfetch.com and select retailers and wholesale partners around the world.

