Diesel becomes latest brand to join the Fashion Pact

Diesel has announced it has joined the Fashion Pact, a global coalition of fashion and textile businesses committed to environmental goals.

Unveiled back in August by François-Henri Pinault, chairman and CEO of luxury fashion group Kering, the pact looks to boost the fashion industry’s environmental efforts by focusing on three core areas: stopping global warming, restoring biodiversity and protecting the oceans.

The news comes following the launch of the Italian brand’s For Responsible Living strategy during Milan Men’s Fashion Week earlier this year. The strategy puts a focus on sustainability and will see the brand continually and publicly track progress over the coming months.

The growing list of fashion brands in the Fashion Pact include Adidas, Burberry, Chanel, Galeries Lafayette, H&M, Inditex, Nike, Puma and Stella McCartney, among others.

Renzo Rosso, founder of Diesel and president of its parent company OTB, said in a statement: “To change the way we do business, collaboration is key. We have been working with Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana to progress the sustainability conversation in Italy for a long time, but we recognize our industry’s global footprint. I founded Diesel on the values of respect and responsibility and one of our biggest tasks is creating a sustainability culture throughout our entire organization.

“I am looking forward to working with these stakeholders who believe that the future of fashion, and of our Planet, lies in uniting under a common goal and setting out clear and actionable steps to leave a better world to next generations.”