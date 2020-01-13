Diesel commits to more responsible practices with new sustainable strategy

Renzo Rosso, the president of OTB Group and founder of Diesel announced that the Italian fashion label is taking sustainable approaches, revealing its Responsible Living Strategy, which was designed to further the brand’s “commitment to taking action for the benefit of current and future generations.” The brand has also dedicated itself to utilizing a responsible business strategy that will be respectful of both people and the environment.

According to an announcement from the brand, the new strategy is based on four key pillars and commitments: Be The Alternative, Stand For The Planet, Celebrate Individuality and Promote Integrity.

Diesel partnered with sustainability and communications consulting company Eco-Age to create its Responsible Living Strategy and will continue to work with the company as it takes the next steps to implement the strategy. The label will also be partnering with various organizations to optimize its community impact, which is an integral factor of the strategy.

“I grew up and actually still live in the countryside surrounded by nature,” Rosso said in a statement. “Today, we face a new vital challenge, the biggest one yet as we become more and more aware of the social, economic, and environmental impacts of the fashion industry at large, and Diesel is ready to face it full steam ahead.”

See the Italian label’s Responsible Living Strategy below:

DIESEL FOR RESPONSIBLE LIVING

The commitment

Through the publication of our For Responsible Living Strategy, we formally commit to implementing a responsible business strategy that is respectful of people and the environment. Building upon our philosophy and positively disruptive outlook, our sustainability strategy is centered around four key pillars and commitments:

Be the alternative

We commit to creating alternative, responsible products and packaging, by seeking out low impact materials and innovative techniques, investing in research and development, and collaborating with others to find more sustainable solutions throughout all stages of our value chain.

Stand for the planet

We commit to climate action, and to rising for environmental stewardship, by minimizing our greenhouse gas emissions, reducing our water footprint, and improving reuse and recycling rates across our operations.

Celebrate individuality

We commit to developing a sustainability culture within the company, honoring employees’ rights and their diversity, which allows us to thrive, treating all equally, nurturing employees to fulfil their potential, and promoting a safe work environment.

Promote integrity

We commit to working towards the highest social and environmental standards throughout our supply chain, by enhancing the traceability of our products and promoting positive practices amongst our suppliers.

Image: Courtesy of Diesel