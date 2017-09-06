Diesel go blank on Instagram as they launch ‘Go with the Flaw’ campaign

Diesel will launch their new advertising campaign named ‘Go with the flaw’ worldwide from an event in Beijing today. Featuring ’incredible looking people with interesting features’, the campaign aims to challenge conformity.

“Today conformity is the chase of perfection, look at your social channels: perfect holiday, perfect pictures, perfect life, fitting in with the status quo. It’s going with the flow,” commented Diesel in a press statement.

To accentuate the spirit of the campaign, Diesel have deleted all of their previous Instagram posts, stating in their Bio: "We think perfection is boring, and especially on Instagram everybody seeks perfection. Perfect photo, perfect picture, perfect life. And we are just tired of it. So we decided to delete everything for an imperfect new beginning"

Though the brand calls it “an imperfect new beginning,” Diesel has always stood to challenge conformity. Reflected on by Renzo Rosso, the brand’s founder: “I was fifteen years old when I made my first pair of jeans by hand. Of course they weren’t perfect. But that made them special – and unique, like everything we have done across our history so far.”

Diesel will partner with Chris Lee, Chinese music industry idol for the Fall/Winter 2017 campaign launch in Beijing, unveiling a limited edition capsule collection that advocates an honest approach to self-worth and celebrates imperfection. Available in Diesel stores from September 23.

Photos courtesy of Diesel