Diesel joins the resale market with ‘Second Hand’ project

Diesel is launching a “carefully curated edit” of second-hand denim that has been restored and renewed in selected Italian stores and online throughout Europe.

The ‘Second Hand’ project aims to offer a “creative and inspiring way to take steps towards circularity,” explains Diesel, by offering consumers the chance to keep Diesel products in active use for years to come.

The initiative entered a trial phase over the summer, with denim buyback programmes at selected Italian stores, and Diesel collected 900 pairs of jeans to give them a second life.

Each item that has been reconditioned for the ‘Second Hand’ collection will display a red logo stamped across the back of the garment. This Diesel adds will allow consumers to celebrate buying second hand, as well as making the pieces look “as good as new”.

The resale initiative will also help reduce the carbon and water footprint of a pair of denim jeans. When buying new, life cycle analysis has shown it can take nearly 4,000 litres of water to make a single pair of jeans. By contrast, ‘Second Hand’ treads lightly, as each pair of jeans has been collected in Italy and then carefully restored in specialist denim facilities, based less than 200 miles from Diesel’s headquarters and then washed only once to be sanitised.

Additionally, all garments are sprayed with Viraloff and Odor Crunch, a combined treatment featuring anti-microbial and odour-resistant properties developed by Polygiene, which allows for reduced frequency of laundering during customer use.

Diesel 'Second Hand' items are available to buy in three selected stores within Italy in Milan, Florence and Rome, as well as online at diesel.com from within Europe. Diesel also added that it will continue to run its buyback denim scheme in Italy.

