Diesel launches Chinese New Year capsule

To usher in the year of the Ox, Diesel is celebrating Chinese New Year with a genderless and athletic-inspired capsule collection.

The collection consists of colourful ready-to-wear apparel and accessories inspired by basketball and music, with the oxen zodiac motif woven throughout, in illustration, patch-appliqué or chrome treatments, and overlaid with bold prints, to create a distinct graphic impact.

At the heart of the collection is the denim, with Diesel’s most responsible styles, the D-Krass and D-Rifty, both treated with 50 percent less chemicals and made using up to 40 percent less water, compared to conventional methods.

There is also a denim jacket and shirt. Each piece of denim is detailed with a special leather patch of the Ox icon that sits on the waistline.

Other highlights include varsity jackets, hoodies, T-shirts, and sweat dresses where graphic prints of the Ox are in a chalked outline or as an abstract chrome cyberpunk icon.

There are also accessories including black and faux-fur backpacks, shoulder bags, a high-top sneaker, baseball caps, calf-length socks, boxer briefs and jewellery.

The Diesel Chinese New Year collection will be available in Diesel stores, online and select retailers globally from January 21.

Images: courtesy of Diesel