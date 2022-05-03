Diesel launches new athleisure line
In a press release, Diesel explained that Diesel Sport would be propelled by both athletic influence and a lounge-ready approach, with the spring/summer 2022 collection taking inspiration from archival iconic Diesel codes.
The debut collection has a retro sports influence combined with Diesel codes such as bold, primary colour-blocking, proportion plays, logo taping, and “an overall impression that recalls the bold aesthetics of the 1990’s and early 2000’s”.
Designed for all genders, the Diesel Sport line includes compression shorts, sports bras, bodysuits, sweats, hoodies, and T-shirts. They offer technical features, such as built-in supportive bras, sealed and bonded seam details, wicking fabrics, recycled polyester textile use, and wind or rain resistant materials.
Alongside the spring/summer 2022 launch, Diesel also has an exclusive preview of four autumn/winter 2022 looks exclusive on Diesel’s e-commerce store, which have an over graphic ‘D’ logo woven into a shining contrast colour print jacquard.