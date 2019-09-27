Diesel partners with Coca-Cola on recycled materials collection

Diesel has joined forces with iconic American beverage company Coca-Cola to create a collaborative clothing line made with recycled materials. Called (Re)Collection, the Diesel x Coca-Cola capsule incorporates recycled PET derived from plastic bottles and recycled cotton into beautifully crafted garments.

The collection brings a fresh and modern sensibility to Diesel’s casualwear aesthetic. Paired with the recognition and popularity of Coca-Cola, the project aims to raise awareness on the value of recycling, showing consumers the many uses of discarded plastic.

(Re)Collection features 12 key pieces designed to be seasonless. Items include a unisex denim jacket with red stitching detail and the Coca-Cola logo, a denim workwear pant, a pair of women's shorts embroidered with the Coca-Cola Spencerian Script and a black zip jersey tracksuit with a tapered silhouette and accents in the Coca-Cola red color.

“We are excited to partner with Diesel on this collection," said Coca-Cola's VP of global licensing and retail Michelle Moorehead, in a statement. "Not only does The (Re)Collection generate awareness of the importance of recycling in a very approachable way - by showcasing beautiful fashions created from recycled materials - it’s also a collection that celebrates individuality.”

The collaborative line launched online on September 27, and can only be accessed through scanning any recycling logo worldwide. Once a shopper does this, access to a hidden section of Diesel's website will be provided, where the collection can then be shopped.